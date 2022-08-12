Latino Sports Offers Bus Service to the Induction of Three Latinos to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Every time that a Latino gets inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Latino Sports organizes a bus trip to allow many in the underserved South Bronx community to have an opportunity to visit the Baseball shrine in Cooperstown, NY.

A bus trip from the South Bronx to Cooperstown is quite a treck, approximately 4 hours. So, if you’re planning a trip and not staying over in Cooperstown, you’re talking about a total of 8 hours driving. That is one of the reasons that a day bus trip to Cooperstown is the way to go and Latino Sports is proud to offer this alternative to the community.

So here are the details:

David Ortiz, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, and early Baseball Era Committee electees Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil will all be inducted.

Latino Sports will have a bus for approximately 45 passengers leaving from 150th St. and the Grand Concourse on Sunday July 24th at 6:30 AM. The buses will return approximately around 9 PM.

If you’re interested in attending, get your tickets ASAP as bus trips are very popular and sell out quickly. If you don’t want to visit the museum, take the bus and witness the induction ceremony.

To purchase, call 718-402-9310 or send an email to Latsports@aol.com

CONTACT:

Julio Pabón

Latino Sports

718-402-9310

Latsports@aol.com