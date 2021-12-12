‘A Better World is Near’

Special Worldwide Campaign Brings Positive Message to Community

provided by Joshua Caleb Johnson

Syracuse will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Jehovah’s Witnesses embark upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.

The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.

“People are longing to hear a positive message, and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”

The magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question “Is this world going to end?” with a comforting answer that may surprise many readers. While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message: the earth is here forever and will never end! However, the magazine also explains the powerful truth that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Bible book of Psalms where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more. (Psalm 37:10, Rotherham translation).

This positive message has been the hope of millions around the world who have prayed for ‘God’s Kingdom to come,’ a familiar refrain of many Christians taught by Jesus in what some refer to as the Lord’s Prayer.

At age 35, Bobby Brown of Weedsport, New York, started down a path of drug addiction that lasted 25 years. At first his choices didn’t bother him, but after a while, Brown knew it was not the life he wanted. “It was horrible,” said Brown about his drug use. “It had control over me to the point where I didn’t have the strength to stop. I was embarrassed, and I didn’t like it.”

When he reached his breaking point, Brown turned to God. “I was praying for help because I was so sick and tired of that lifestyle,” he said. “I knew I couldn’t do it on my own.” He began studying the Bible, which quickly helped him make positive changes in his life. He finally separated himself from the environment and associates that tied him to drugs and broke his addiction.

“Now I can honestly say I’m happy,” said Brown. He credits his happiness as a direct result of applying the Bible in his life and its promise of a better world to come.

The Watchtower has been carrying a similar message about God’s Kingdom for more than 100 years and remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world. The 2021 number two edition is available free online at jw.org, where anyone can also request a free printed copy by scrolling down on the homepage to “Request A Visit.”

Click below for a direct link to the online version of the magazine:

https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/watchtower-no2-2021-may-jun/

About the image: Bobby Brown, Weedsport, N.Y., overcame a 25-year drug addiction after studying the Bible. This November, Jehovah's Witnesses are engaged in a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible's hope for a better world. A special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, "A Better World is Near," is available for free at jw.org.