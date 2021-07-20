7 Tips to stay Super Motivated!

by Raquel Torres

Have Clear Goals – Always have long and short-term goals. Having goals motivates us to work hard and including short term goals ensures that victory can be savored regularly. This provides a greater motivation to push hard to achieve long term goals. For example, writing goals on an agenda or whiteboard and looking at them every day has a positive effect since this constant visualization keeps you motivated and focused on achieving each goal. Setting clearly defined goals will help you monitor your progress and give you constant motivation. Simple exercises or habits to help you have clear goals: organize your room, your house, use an agenda, when you organize your environment it helps to organize and clear your mind, you save time in finding things and avoid unnecessary stress, being organized brings peace. Divide your goals into small goals – An article in Forbes magazine recommends dividing your goals into smaller steps, more task-oriented goals, and setting a time frame for each. If your goal is to “organize your closet”, you can begin by saying: “First I’m going to organize the shoes, then the belts, then the winter coats,” etc. This method can make even the biggest task feel more manageable. Be extremely optimistic – When you are constantly optimistic, you focus only on the positive, which helps you stay motivated. The moment you start bringing negative thoughts to your mind is the moment when your drive forward will stop. Is there a chance that something negative will happen? Of course, but you don’t want to think that way. Entrepreneurs and winners need to think like elite athletes. Do you think for a minute LeBron James was thinking of losing during the NBA finals? We can bet that the possibility of losing and not giving Cleveland a title never occurred to him. His optimism dominated his thoughts, blocking all negative thoughts. Simple exercises to be more positive: try to identify and replace negative thoughts with positive, and make it a habit. When days of low spirits or negative thoughts come, it helps a lot to make a list (mental or written) of positive things that you have achieved in the past or are achieving. Ignore any comment or person who is not on the positive frequency that you aspire to be. Visualize the Results – It is important to visualize the final result and how you will feel when you have reached your goal. If you want to increase the likelihood of reaching your goals and dreams, goal visualization is where it all begins. When you visualize your goals, you do a few important things: It teaches your brain to recognize what resources it will need to help you succeed.

It creates an inner motivation to strive for your goals and dreams.

It promotes positive thinking, which will help you to stay on track to be successful in the long run. Search and enter positive information into your mind – Experts recommend reading or listening to positive information every day. If you fill your mind with inspiring and positive information, you’ll stay much more motivated. Use social media such as Youtube, Facebook or online books with themes, authors or groups, like this article at CNY Latino that share blogs and positive information that will give you the momentum you need and constant reminders telling you that you are able to achieve whatever you want. Be Consistent – Take consistent measurements every day. This means that even if you’re not totally in the mood, do a productive little thing that will get you to your end goal, even if it’s only 10 minutes. Staying motivated is absolutely within your grasp, often it’s just about keeping your end goal in mind and breaking the larger end result into smaller, more manageable steps. The day you think to do nothing, do something minimal. Remember, you can do it! Be mentally flexible – If you are too busy to workout or you just don’t feel in the mood or too tired, take a day or two off, be kind to yourself if you need a break. The important thing is to be active again as soon as possible. When you regain your enthusiasm, move! Listen to music while working out, enjoy the moment and pat yourself on the back from time to time. Remember, physical activity is a life-long positive habit and it’s scientifically proven that it increases and calibrates the hormones of happiness and motivation like endorphins, serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin. (NOTE: Serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins are the hormones that promote positive feelings like pleasure, happiness, and even love. Hormones and neurotransmitters are involved in lots of essential processes, like heart rate and digestion, but also your mood and feelings.

In conclusion, you don’t need to do much, just doing a small simple routine of 20 minutes is more than enough to keep you healthy and in a good mood, now we have the internet where we can find countless simple and short routines that we can do even in the bathroom.

Motivation and being positive is like the habit of bathing, you have to do it frequently, you must do the mental exercises to stay positive every day, frequently during the day and consistently, you will not always be 100% motivated, you will have to learn to be disciplined and all humans have the same ability to be positive, determined and happy.

Is very important to never compare yourself to absolutely anyone. Always remember that your talents, strengths, obstacles, personality and history are unique; Nobody in this world is walking your path, when you stop paying attention to what others are doing, everything in your life becomes easier.

“Comparison is the death of joy.” – Mark Twain

Insist, persist, resist and never give up.

Raquel Torres is a Triathlon Coach and Professional Triathlete. Raquel also writes blogs for several magazines and her team Athletic Mentors. Since May 2021 she contributes as a columnist with CNY Latino Newspaper. She shares true life stories with her experiences, also tips and tactics that helps anyone to be their best version. To read about her, head over to cnylatinonewspaper.com and search for her by her name. You can also send questions or comments about her column to the following email: raquel@athleticmentors.com.