Undoing everything Trump did damaging immigration?

by Jose Enrique Perez

Yes, we have new President and there is a feel of fresh air in the immigration courts, at USCIS and in the immigrant houses.

President Biden has been in power one month and these are the list of things that he has done to undo the damage caused by President Trump’s racist immigration policies:

The White House released a proclamation revoking the suspension of immigrant visas due to the 2019 novel Coronavirus outbreak.

USCIS updated guidance in its Policy Manual regarding the educational requirements for naturalization. USCIS will revert to administering the 2008 civics test.

ICE Acting Director issued a memo establishing civil immigration enforcement and removal priorities issued by DHS on 1/20/21.

President Biden issued an Executive Order revoking certain past presidential actions on refugee admissions and resettlement.

USCIS issued a policy rescinding the 2017 policy memo “Rescission of the December 22, 2000 ‘Guidance Memo on H1B Computer Related Positions.”

The White House issued an executive order to implement a comprehensive three-part plan for safe, lawful, and orderly migration across the southern border and MPP.

The White House issued an executive order establishing a task force to reunite families that remain separated and revokes the separation of family order by Trump.

The White House issued an executive order that requires agencies to conduct a top-to-bottom review of recent regulations, policies, and guidance that have set up barriers to the legal immigration system, and orders immediate review of agency actions on public charge inadmissibility.

DOL delayed the effective date of the final rule on prevailing wage levels.

USCIS will abide by preliminary injunctions against the USCIS for new fee rules.

On 1/25/21, President Biden issued an executive order titled “Ensuring the Future Is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers.”

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson issued a memo rescinding the department’s 2018 policy directive on “Zero Tolerance” policy.

USCIS and EOIR delay the effective date of the final rule “Security Bars and Processing” which was scheduled to become effective on 1/22/21.

President Biden issued a proclamation suspending and limiting the entry, of noncitizens who were present in the Schengen Area, the U.K., Ireland, Brazil and South Africa during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry.

President Biden issued an Executive Order, which requiring a negative COVID-19 test from airline passengers traveling to the United States.

Acting DHS Secretary Pekoske issued a memorandum directing DHS to pause removals of certain noncitizens ordered deported for 100 days.

President Biden issued a memorandum directing the DHS Secretary, in consultation with the Attorney General, to take all actions to fortify DACA.

President Biden issued a memorandum deferring through June 30, 2022, the removal of any Liberian national and extended the DED program for Liberia.

President Biden issued a proclamation suspending border wall emergency construction.

President Biden issued an Executive Order revoking Trump Order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the Census.

President Biden issued an Executive Order establishing internal civil immigration enforcement procedures and removal of immigrants.

President Biden issued a proclamation directing embassies and consulates, consistent with applicable law and visa processing procedures, to resume visa processing.

White House Chief of Staff Ronald A. Klain issued a memorandum for the heads of executive departments and agencies instituting a regulatory freeze pending review.

